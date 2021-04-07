TD Securities Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $62.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BCE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

