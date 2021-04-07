TD Securities Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.77.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at C$57.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.76.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.