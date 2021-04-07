Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 7,058 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

