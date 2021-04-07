Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,180 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 404,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 489,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.66.

NYSE:C opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.