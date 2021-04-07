Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JOYY were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

