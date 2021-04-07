Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 89,300 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.23% of Eagle Materials worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,186 shares of company stock worth $15,877,861. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

