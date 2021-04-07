Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,250 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Accenture by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $281.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.33. The company has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $163.93 and a 52 week high of $283.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

