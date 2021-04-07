Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.83 ($3.33).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.51 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.31. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.91 ($3.42).

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

