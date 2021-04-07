Tellor Price Reaches $69.33 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Tellor has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $102.90 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $69.33 or 0.00123461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00054989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00630479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,602,977 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,680 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

