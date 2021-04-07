TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,314,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $45,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in TELUS by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 93,777 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

