Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Tencent alerts:

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tencent in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Tencent stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,024. Tencent has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent (TCEHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.