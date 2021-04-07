Tesla, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $691.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $679.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $61,942,923. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

