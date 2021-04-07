Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,950,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

