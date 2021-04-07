Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

TXRH opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

