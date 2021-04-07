The AZEK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,523% compared to the average volume of 123 call options.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

