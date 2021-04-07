The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.