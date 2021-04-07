The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 717,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 82,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.