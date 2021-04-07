The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

