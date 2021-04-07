The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of GBX opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $359,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

