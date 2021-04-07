The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

NYSE:HIG opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

