The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Cut by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in The Home Depot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.06. 78,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.54 and a 52-week high of $315.94. The company has a market capitalization of $337.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average is $275.80.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.