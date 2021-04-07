The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 9,222 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,788,000 after acquiring an additional 461,751 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,195,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 415,479 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,044,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after acquiring an additional 363,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 416,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

