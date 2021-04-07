The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

