The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $937,000 Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,653 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.