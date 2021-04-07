The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Vector Group worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

VGR opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

