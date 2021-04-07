The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,900 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of The ODP worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The ODP by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The ODP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

