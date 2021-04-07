The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.85. 109,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

