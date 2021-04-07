The Sandbox Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $171.55 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $427.21 million and approximately $171.55 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00141716 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.