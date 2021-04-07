The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$83.45 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$53.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.43.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

