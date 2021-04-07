TheStreet Lowers Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to C

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,050,782.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $198,780.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,356,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $411,649. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

