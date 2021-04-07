Thilo Schroeder Sells 48,193 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

