Thomas V. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $29,741,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FND traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. 331,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

