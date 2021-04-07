Thomasville National Bank Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.46. 53,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.96. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

