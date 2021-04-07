Thomasville National Bank Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,069.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $268.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

