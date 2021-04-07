Thomasville National Bank Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 800.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.15. 25,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.59. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

