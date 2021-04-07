Thomasville National Bank Has $940,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 60.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 73,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

