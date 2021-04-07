Thomasville National Bank Trims Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $2,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 69,109 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 4,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.70, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

