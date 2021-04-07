Thomson Reuters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,111 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,241% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

TRI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $90.34. 243,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,663. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

