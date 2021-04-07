ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for $10,973.72 or 0.19344724 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $951.27 million and $35,225.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00071218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00272603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00771098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.87 or 1.00381947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

