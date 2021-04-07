TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $93.05 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00633094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

