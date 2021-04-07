Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.41

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $23.94. Tivity Health shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 325,570 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Truist lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 141.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.