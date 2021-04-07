Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.25. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 8,622,013 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,062,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

