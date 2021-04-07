Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to $24.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

