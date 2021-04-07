Total (EPA:FP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.78

Total Se (EPA:FP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €34.78 ($40.92) and traded as high as €39.82 ($46.84). Total shares last traded at €39.10 ($46.00), with a volume of 0 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FP shares. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.62 ($51.32).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.78.

About Total (EPA:FP)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

