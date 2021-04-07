Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Speculative Buy”

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) to a speculative buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

TXP stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £177.99 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.