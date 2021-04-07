Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Down 19.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) traded down 19.6% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00. The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.47. 784,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 216,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRZ. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$170.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

