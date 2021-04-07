Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Upgraded to Reduce by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) from a tender rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday.

TRZ stock opened at C$4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The firm has a market cap of C$170.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.12.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

