TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.66. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 498,787 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

