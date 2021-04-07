TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $944.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,075 shares of company stock worth $9,110,690. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.