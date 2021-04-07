Treat DAO One Day Volume Hits $139,457.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $139,457.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao.

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.